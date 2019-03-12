Problems texting? Verizon reports outage for ‘tons of customers' along East Coast

If you’re having trouble texting this morning and use Verizon, there’s a reason why.

Verizon Wireless reports an outage along the East Coast of the U.S.

There are not many details yet but a tweet from the company at 8:04 a.m. says it is “working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

@verizon So....anyone else having problems with text messages this morning? — The Gem Closet (@TheGemCloset) March 12, 2019

Hey Twitter world anyone else having @Apple texting issues this morning? Is it just Verizon @VZWSupport thing? South Florida thing? Me thing? Thanks https://t.co/iSCgwEcYGj — Lia M (@JBJgirl16) March 12, 2019

