Problems texting? Verizon reports outage for ‘tons of customers' along East Coast

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

If you’re having trouble texting this morning and use Verizon, there’s a reason why. 

Verizon Wireless reports an outage along the East Coast of the U.S. 

There are not many details yet but a tweet from the company at 8:04 a.m. says it is “working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

 

 

 

 

