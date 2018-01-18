Attorneys: Noor Salman knew Pulse shooter was 'preparing for jihad'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal prosecutors in the case against the wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen have filed a motion to present evidence.

In a 22-page filing, prosecutors say Noor Salman told FBI investigators she knew Mateen was "preparing for jihad."

Detectives also say the couple racked up $25,000 in charges in the days leading up to the June 2016 attack. The motion argues that the couple used credit cards that were only in Mateen's name so debtors couldn't go after Salman to pay the money back.

Prosecutors are also asking a judge to block evidence Salman's defense wants to present, including testimony about Mateen cheating on her several times.

The motions will be decided at a hearing in January.

The mass shooting at Pulse left 49 people dead on June 12, 2016.

