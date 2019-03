If you love Publix subs, this news will make your day, maybe even your whole week.

Whole Publix subs will only be $5.99 starting Thursday through Sunday, March 10.

And they mean all whole subs, even the chicken tender Pub Sub.

That’s a delicious deal compared to the $8.99 the iconic sandwich usually costs.

How many Pub Subs will you eat this week?





