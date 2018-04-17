Publix products included in recall of possibly tainted eggs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix's Florida locations are now included in the newest recall of eggs possibly tainted with salmonella.

A total of 200 million eggs were recalled in several states, including Florida, on April 13. The eggs came from Rose Acre Farms.

The latest egg recall involves 280,800 eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, which is a Publix distributor. Theeggs were purchased from Rose Acre Farms.

"Consumers who believe they may have purchased affected shell eggs should not eat them but should return them to the store where they were purchased," said a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that the Publix eggs under recall order are the Publix Grade A extra large eggs 18 pack with a "best by" date of April 2 or April 3.

You can find the full FDA recall announcement here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.