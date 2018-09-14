Puerto Rican families in Central Florida get assistance after FEMA cutoff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Hispanic Federation, in partnership with other community organizations, presented $1,000 checks to the remaining Puerto Rican families in Central Florida made homeless by Hurricane Maria.

Members of the organization said at least 43 families were still living in hotels, but FEMA cut off funding Thursday that would help with housing arrangements. The money is to help them transition into other housing situations.

Half of those families have been able to secure temporary housing in hotels, or permanent housing in other counties, while the other half are still searching.

Many of the families have been struggling to get housing because of rental costs and qualification barriers. While most are working, others suffer from illnesses, are elderly or have other special needs.

