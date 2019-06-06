One Orlando Alliance hosts Love and Kindness on the Lawn ahead of Pulse 3 year mark

The One Orlando Alliance will hosts Love and Kindness on the Lawn Sunday ahead of the Pulse 3 year anniversary.

The event at Seneff Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts will bring together people to celebrate the community and the spirit of Orlando United.

The lawn at DPAC became a makeshift memorial for the 49 people killed June 12, 2016 during the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

Love and Kindness on the Lawn happens from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 445 South Magnolia Ave.

Participants will be able to fill out #ActLoveGive signs to help spread the message of love and kindness and are encouraged to bring signs/posters with a message of love and unity.

Live music and food trucks start at 12:30 p.m. Jasmin Rhia, Melissa Crispo and the Orlando Gay Chorus will be all be performing.

