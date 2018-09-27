Purple Heart recipient receives new home

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Purple Heart recipient and mother of two was given keys to a new, mortgage-free home Thursday.

Building Homes for Heroes awards free homes to veterans who have been injured and do not own a home. Army veteran Tricia Arthur served for eight years; she was hurt on a 2007 tour in Iraq when an IED blew up.

Arthur's veteran husband retired from the military to help in her recovery. The couple has struggled since.

"A lot of times, we don't have a lot of support, there's a lot of times I sit at home and try to figure it out on my own," Arthur said.

The home was donated to the organization by Chase Bank and was totally rehabbed with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a pool. The organization plans on donating eight homes to veterans across the country over the next eight weeks.

"It really has my heart, and just knowing that you're easing the burden of these veterans is just the best," spokeswoman Kim Valdyke said.

Building Homes for Heroes has given away nearly 150 homes since 2006.



