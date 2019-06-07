Rabid raccoon found in Osceola County

Associated Press

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A raccoon tested positive for rabies in Kenansville, prompting an alert in the area.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a rabies alert Friday. It will remain active for 60 days. The alert centers on 171 Daigledog Drive and extends to the following areas:

South to Pine Tree Road in the St. Cloud Manor subdivision

North to Rebecca Drive in the South Michigan Acres subdivision

East to Shelburne Way in the Gramercy Farms subdivision

West to Wood Lake Circle in the Canoe Creek Woods subdivision

Anyone in the area should be aware that rabies could be present in local wildlife and domestic pets could be at risk if they go outdoors and aren't vaccinated. All wildlife should be avoided, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Below is a list, provided by FDOH, of precautions that should be taken to avoid rabies.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Osceola Animal Services at 407-742-8000 or Environmental Health at 407-742-8606.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

People who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County at 407-343-2155.

