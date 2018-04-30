Racial slurs spray painted on vehicles at Belleview home, deputies say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A Belleview woman woke Saturday morning to find someone had spray painted racial slurs in oversized, red letters on her vehicles and her home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Nakea Darisaw said she and her two sons were asleep inside when someone vandalized her property and cut her phone line. When she woke around 8 a.m. and saw the damage, she said she immediately fainted.

Pictures from the home on East Highway 25 show the word "n***a" spray painted on the hood of a 2011 gray Jaguar, on the side of a 2007 white Cadillac Escalade, on the garage door, on the front door and in front of the entrance to the home.

"Go" was spray painted on a door of the home and an elongated wave pattern was also painted onto the vehicles and home, according to the report.

The victim estimated that the vandal caused at least $3,000 in damages, deputies said.

Darisaw said members from her church came to her home and helped her clean as much as possible, but it's still unclear if insurance will cover the costs.

Even if the vandalism is removed, Darisaw said she and her 16-year-old and 6-year-old boys are living in fear that they could be targeted again.

Officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the crime as a felony criminal mischief case, which could possibly be enhanced under Florida's hate crime statute.

