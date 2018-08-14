Railroad crossing arm hits Seminole County school bus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One student was taken to an area hospital as a precaution after a railroad crossing arm hit a school bus Monday afternoon, according to officials from Seminole County Public Schools.

The bus was leaving Greenwood Lakes Middle School when the incident happened. The driver was uninjured and the bus did not sustain any damage.

One student on the bus claimed to be injured and was taken to South Seminole Hospital as a precaution, officials said. The driver and the other students on board were not injured and the bus did not sustain any damage.

"We will investigate the incident to determine if the driver was too close to the track or if there was a malfunction of some sort from the arm," a spokesman said.

Seminole County students returned to school for the first day of the new semester on Friday.

