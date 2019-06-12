Rainbow emerges during Pulse remembrance ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainbow emerged during the Pulse remembrance ceremony in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the Pulse tragedy on June 12, 2016.

"Just before we read this joint proclamation, it wouldn't be a Pulse remembrance if we didn't have a rainbow," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

On the three-year mark Wednesday, memorials and blood drives took place to honor victims of the mass shooting.

Blood drives will be held the next two weeks across Central Florida to honor the victims. Click here to find a donation center.

The First United Methodist Church rang the building’s bells 49 times at noon in unison with other churches across the country to honor the victims.

