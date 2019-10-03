Rays hit 4 homers in Wild Card win against A's

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Tampa Bay Rays hit four home runs in a 5-1 Wild Card win against the Oakland Athletics.

The Rays hit four homers in the game:

Yandy Diaz hit a homer in the first inning, Avisail Garcia hit a 2-run homer in the second inning, Diaz homered again in the third inning and Tommy Pham hit a homer to center in the fifth inning.

Tampa Bay pitcher Charlie Morton only gave up one run in five innings pitched.

The Rays will play against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.