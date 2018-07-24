Realtor goes prehistoric with listing

GRANBURY, Texas - This realtor.com house listing starts out just like any other listing, with nice professional-looking photographs.

If you make it to slide four, I dare you to not laugh when T. Rex appears in the staged photos.

The realtor, wearing a T. Rex costume, can be found mowing the grass, making dinner, looking in the fridge, taking a nap, showering and fishing.

This is not your normal house listing, and the photos helped.

(Credit: Casey Lewis)

The realtor, Casey Lewis, posted on his Facebook page, “I found out over the weekend that the T-Rex lake house listing is the number 1 listing viewed online on the largest Real estate website.... in the world.”

His genius tactic worked. Not only did the property listing earn a ton of clicks, it's also already in “pending sale” status.

To see the entire slideshow, click here.





(Credit: Casey Lewis)

