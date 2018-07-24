Realtor goes prehistoric with listing

GRANBURY, Texas - This realtor.com house listing starts out just like any other listing, with nice professional-looking photographs.
If you make it to slide four, I dare you to not laugh when T. Rex appears in the staged photos.
The realtor, wearing a T. Rex costume, can be found mowing the grass, making dinner, looking in the fridge, taking a nap, showering and fishing.
This is not your normal house listing, and the photos helped.
The realtor, Casey Lewis, posted on his Facebook page, “I found out over the weekend that the T-Rex lake house listing is the number 1 listing viewed online on the largest Real estate website.... in the world.”
His genius tactic worked. Not only did the property listing earn a ton of clicks, it's also already in “pending sale” status.
