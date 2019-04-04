Recognize anyone on the list? 2019 hurricane names released

This geocolor image from NOAA satellite GOES-16 shows Hurricane Irma, left, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean on September 7, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The list of 2019 hurricane names is officially out.

The National Hurricane Center released the following list of 21 names that will be used to name any tropical cyclones that form in the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

The list was last used in 2013, which was considered to be a "quiet" season, with no major hurricanes, according to a report by Coastal Living.

Michael and Florence were recently retired from the list of hurricane names after the storms devastated portions of the Southeast last year.

Including those two, 88 total names have been retired from the lists used to name storms in the Atlantic basin since storms first began receiving names in 1953, according to News 6 sister station WJXT. The 2005 hurricane season has the most retired names – five – for one season.

