Record number of travelers expected at OIA this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - A record 2.7 million travelers are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport this holiday season.

On Friday, airport officials expect 149,000 travelers to pass through OIA, as people return home from the holidays. Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day, as officials anticipate 162,000 passengers will pass through TSA.

Travelers should be mindful of changing weather conditions across the country. A snowstorm in the Northeast has already caused major flight cancellations.

“I'm flying up the East Coast. It probably will get delayed at some point in time. But there's nothing frustrating. We'll find a good place to park and we're going to just go on our way,” one traveler at the airport said.

Airport officials are also asking travelers to practice patience and arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight.

