Resentencing set for man convicted of killing, dismembering Marion teen

OCALA, Fla. - Opening statements begin on Wednesday for the resentencing of a man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of a Marion County teenager.

Michael Bargo, 26, was sentenced to death in 2013 for the killing of 15-year-old Seath Jackson. His original jury reached the recommendation for death in a 10-2 vote, but a new sentence hearing was ordered years later by the Florida Supreme Court.

In 2016, the high court ruled that juries must be unanimous in recommending the death penalty, which the court put in place in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

In 2011, Bargo and four friends lured Jackson to a home in Summerfield where Bargo shot the 15-year-old multiple times. The group then burned the body in a fire pit and disposed of the ashes by putting them in paint cans and dumping them in a quarry.

Bargo's four co-defendants were each convicted in the case and sentenced to life in prison.

During the resentencing, Bargo's defense attorneys are expected to show the jury that their client has a long history of mental illness. If one of the 12 jurors votes against the death penalty, Bargo will be sentenced to life in prison.

The resentencing trial is expected to last for several days.



