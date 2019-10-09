Residents want to know: What mystery project is coming to Deltona?

DELTONA, Fla. - The excitement and curiosity keeps brewing about the next steps for an 85-acre, now-vacant property in Deltona.

This comes after city commissioners voted Monday to rezone a now-industrial property by Normandy Boulevard and Graves Avenue into a 1.4 million square-foot distribution center, warehouse or industrial center. The property is right off of Interstate 4.

Right now, city officials won't say which one it will be, citing a nondisclosure agreement with Atlanta-based developer Paul Seefried.

"Until the developer is ready to release that information, we're bound to that agreement," public information officer Lee Lopez said.

City officials said that either way, the project will bring hundreds of jobs to Deltona and it's a big win.

"By bringing in more commercial developments, that eases the tax burden for residents," Lopez said.

They say it's also part of the city's master plan to improve the area.

Residents in Deltona say it's a win for the area.

"It's going to bring more jobs and prosperity to our community," Joe Janosik said.

There has been a lot of speculation about what the proposed property might be. Some guess it could be an Amazon distribution center. When asked Wednesday, a spokesperson for Amazon said, "Amazon has a policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation."

The second and final reading of the rezoning proposal is set for Nov. 4. If it's approved, city officials said construction could begin as early as late this year or early next year.

Calls to the developer Wednesday were not returned.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.