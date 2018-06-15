6 hospitalized, 2 fall from 34 feet in roller coaster derailment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell to the ground from 34 feet in the air, when a roller coaster derailed on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, fire officials said Thursday night.

The accident happened on the Sand Blaster roller coaster, which is owned by Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusement Rides Inc., according to records.

In total, 10 riders were extricated and six of those people were taken to a hospital. Two were transported as trauma alerts to Halifax Health.

At last check, a fire crew was still in the process of rescuing riders.

The accident took place at the amusement park in the Boardwalk area, investigators said.

The roller coaster company also run rides in North Carolina and South Carolina, along with a traveling carnival, according to published reports.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

