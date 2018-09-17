Search underway for suspected gunman in shooting near Rollins College

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A shooting and a search for the suspected gunman about a mile away from campus prompted a lockdown at Rollins College Monday afternoon, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

Rollins College officials told students and staff shortly before 4 p.m. to get into the nearest room and lock the door. The lockdown was lifted at about 5:20 p.m.

Winter Park Police Department officials said one person was shot in the 900 block of Orange Avenue, which is less than a mile away from campus. Residents were told to avoid the area.

Police said they are looking for a white man armed with a handgun who was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray shirt. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

One photo posted online showed students on the floor in a classroom with the lights out.

The lockdown on campus was lifted even though the suspect gunman had not been apprehended because police determined the campus was far enough away from the scene of the shooting.

