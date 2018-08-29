Ron DeSantis accused of making racist slur about Andrew Gillum

Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee for Florida Governor told Fox News this morning that Florida shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said.

Geoff Burgan, Gillum's campaign spokesman, said the campaign was letting the FDP respond. "DeSantis' comments speak for themselves."

