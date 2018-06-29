Samurai sword-wielding woman could have guns taken away under new protection act

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A samurai sword wielding woman could be the first person in Flagler County to be under a risk protection order established as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

Neighbors on Point of Woods Drive called 911 Friday morning after they heard 40-year-old Kathryn Hunter screaming outside.

"She's got a gun. She's got a gun. We got to get out of the neighborhood," a 911 caller said.

Deputies said Hunter and the man were drunk and arguing when Hunter yelled about a gun and chased the man with the sword around the house.

"She was yelling and screaming. A male may have been threatened with a samurai sword," Sheriff's Chief Paul Bovino said. "He told us she wasn't acting right."

Deputies arrested Hunter on aggravated assault charges and held her for observation under the Baker Act. This is the second time for Hunter to undergo a mental health evaluation. In January, deputies had another encounter with Hunter during a five-hour stand off, after she made suicidal threats.

"She did have guns in the previous incident. We are definitely concerned about her mental state and her ability to possess firearms," Bovino said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said its filed the paperwork for the risk protection order and is waiting for a judge to sign off on it.

"That's something law enforcement can now do with people that we fear might be a threat to themselves or others and can possess firearms," Bovino said. "We're going to evaluate her to see if we can possibly get an order against her having firearms."

Deputies said no one was hurt in either incident but they hope this new order will help Hunter and others in the future.

"If we could stop her from obtaining or possessing firearms, that would be the best interest for everyone. That's what the sheriff's office is going to do," he said.

Bovino said the order lasts one year but can be extended.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.