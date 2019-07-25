SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement arrested a Sanford bulldog saleswoman accused of forging health certificates.

Tania Isabel Munoz was charged with animal health document fraud.

Authorities said during February and March of 2017, Munoz sold two bulldogs to the victims.

The first dog was sold for $1,332 and the second dog was sold for $1,500, according to investigators.

The dogs were sold with forged Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection forms, according to authorities.

These forms are required for all dog sales.

An arrest warrant for Munoz was issued March 16.

Munoz was booked into the Seminole County Jail.

