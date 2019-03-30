Texas boy missing since 2017 found in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A child missing from Texas since 2017 was found Saturday morning in Sanford.



Sanford police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle near Seminole Boulevard and San Juan Avenue Saturday morning when they said they found 9-year-old Joshua Graham with Kenneth Graham, 52.

According to police, Kenneth, a noncustodial parent, left Texas with Joshua at the end of 2017 without notifying his wife, who was granted sole custody of him in February 2018. It was assumed that Kenneth was going to take Joshua to Tallahassee, where he had lived before.

Texas law enforcement in Houston filed Joshua missing this month with the status of "abducted by a non-custodial parent."

''Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent. The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn't seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion," Chief Cecil Smith said.

According to police, Joshua Graham is in the custody of Child Protective Services while he waits to be reunited with his mother. Officials say the state of Texas may file criminal charges at a later date.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Sanford Police Department or Crimeline by calling 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.