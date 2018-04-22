Sanford police arrest man for alleged murder at house

SANFORD, Fla. - - The Sanford Police Department on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the killing of Austin John Mueller on Friday.

Police said Nicholas Kyle Keefer was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after it was determined by an investigation that Keefer shot the 19-year-old Mueller following a conflict between the two at 2407 Decottes Ave.

Keefer fatally shot Mueller in the stomach, according to police.

Mueller was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said Keefer was transported to the Seminole County Correctional Facility.

Anyone wishing to report information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

