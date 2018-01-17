Sanford shooting leaves woman dead, man critically injured, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman died and a man was critically injured Wednesday morning in a shooting inside a house in Sanford, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Orange Avenue near 25th Street.

The man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, called 911, saying two people inside the bedroom of the home had been shot, according to Sanford police.

Officers arrived at the home and had to force entry because the man was unable to move from his location, police said.

A man and woman, both believed to be in their late 20s, were found in grave condition and were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. Their names have not been released.

Police said it's believed the man lives at the home and was in some sort of relationship with the woman.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said they are not looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

