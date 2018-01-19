17-year-old shot near downtown, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police said a 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon near Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

The shooting was reported near 13th Street and Olive Avenue after 3 p.m., Sanford Fire Department officials said.

Police said the victim was inside a home on Olive Avenue with friends when he was shot. The shooter is known to the victim, officials said.

The shooting is an isolated incident and their are no suspects outstanding, according to police.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.

