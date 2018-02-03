Sanford police seek help finding missing man, 42

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 42-year-old man.

Police said they responded around 2:33 a.m. Friday to the Slumberland Motel in the 2600 block of South Orlando Drive regarding a missing/suicidal person identified as Alejandro Moran.

Moran then left the area on foot prior to law enforcement arrival. Police said Moran has only been in Sanford for two months and is not familiar with the area.

Moran suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, police said.

Moran is described by police as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a black hat with gold lettering, black sweater with diamond pattern and black jeans.

Anyone with information can call Sanford police.

