Sanford prowler leaves 'unsettling' message on teen's bedroom window

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is searching for a prowler who has been peeking into the bedroom of a 17-year-old girl.

The girl's mother, Juanica Fernandes, said the prowler has had a powerful effect on her family this past month. He had to venture pretty far into the family's yard to get to the daughter's room, Fernandes added.

"(He's been) bold enough to violate (our) privacy, go through (our) fence, walk around another fence and and go peek in (the) window," Fernandes said.

Fernandes' daughter had been telling her for weeks that she felt as if someone were watching her, and then earlier this month, the girl woke up to a vulgar message written in marker on the glass, Fernandes said.

The situation started with innocent notes written to her daughter that had been left in the mailbox, the girl's mother said. Then, a couple weeks later, the unsettling message was scribbled on the bedroom window.

"He basically described how he felt about my daughter's body parts and how it made him feel -- in a disgusting way," Fernandes said.

After reporting the incident, Sanford police came out to her home on Sandpoint Court and put in surveillance cameras. Five days later, police said, they captured this person on video near a window at the house.

"There's an impression of his face on her window," Fernandes said. "(The) creepiest thing is to see someone's left ear and face pressed against your daughter's window, directly pointed at her bed."

Now, Fernandes said she's doing everything she can to protect her family and has added locks and floodlights around the house.

"As (a) parent, you feel like it's your duty to protect your kids and he was right under my nose," she said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.