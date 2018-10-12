Officials link 250M health care robocalls to New Jersey area code

ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest robocalls to hit the smartphone network offer great deals on health insurance that don't exist, according to experts.

Alex Quilici is the CEO of YouMail.com, the company offering a free app to block unwanted calls. He said the latest recordings coming to your smartphone make it sound as if the callers are brokers for companies such as Aetna and Cigna.



“Believe it or not, there’s one small set of numbers in Newark, New Jersey, that accounted for 250 million

health insurance calls last month,” Quilici said. “I’m pretty sure they’re overseas or in some random call center.”



Quilici said the health insurance offers have been dominating the robocall circuit over the last few months, with an estimated 25 percent offering deals.



One recording says, ”I’m calling to tell you we have been granted a limited health enrollment period for a few weeks.”



The callers never say what company they represent.



YouMail’s Robocall Index tracked a whopping 4.4 billion robocalls in September, which YouMail said was “the highest number of monthly robocalls recorded” since the index was launched in 2015.



YouMail reports the top five scam profiles changed only slightly between August and September. Health insurance scams continue to be No. 1, with over 400 million bogus robocalls, according to the most recent report.

