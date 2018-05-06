School administrators denounce controversial pages in Altamonte Springs high school yearbook

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Seminole County school leaders are already calling for changes to be made in how a school's yearbook is reviewed, after they said controversial pages were published.

Some parents told News 6 they're angry at how two pages in the Lake Brantley High School yearbook appear to be glorifying referrals, vaping and being rude to teachers.

One parent posted to the News 6 Facebook page, calling out the yearbook saying, "How is this OK? Our community is disgusted."

Students told News 6 it was all anyone could talk about Friday, and even Saturday during school events.

Seminole County Superintendent Walt Griffin released this statement:

"The pages in the LBHS yearbook are unacceptable. The process that we have in place for proofing content was not followed. I have expressed my concerns regarding vaping and this is in complete opposition.​"

Dr. Trent Daniel, Lake Brantley High School principal, sent out the following message to parents:

"I am calling regarding the recent yearbook and the sensitive content that was published. Although yearbooks should reflect current trends and topics, the school and the principal has a responsibility to review sensitive topics. Topics such as vaping and glorifying referrals are not activities that the Lake Brantley administration, teachers, parents, and the majority of students engage in or support. For next year, I will develop a system to make sure all sensitive topics are reviewed prior to publication ... Again, I apologize for this oversight."

"It was inappropriate, but I think Dr. Daniels is going to be on it next year," said one parent.

