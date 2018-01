EUSTIS, Fla. - The former school of a Lake County boy who died of rabies will hold a fundraiser Friday to help his family with expenses.

Christian Academy Preschool in Eustis will hold an ice cream fundraiser in memory of Ryker Roque.

The 6-year-old boy died Sunday after doctors say he contracted rabies following a scratch by an infected bat.

Roque graduated from the preschool in 2016.

