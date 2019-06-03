Search on for 'poison peddler' who fled traffic stop in Flagler, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who punched a deputy then fled a traffic stop Monday is currently on the run, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they pulled over a silver Mercury around 1:45 a.m. on Palm Harbor Parkway and Farmsworth Drive because it was following too closely behind another vehicle.

The driver, 19-year-old Ty-Lee Austin, and the passenger, Rahim Booker, were asked to step out of the vehicle after a K-9 alerted on the car, the report said.

Booker immediately began reaching inside his pockets even after deputies told him not to, then he grabbed a small black backpack, intentionally hit a deputy and ran away, according to authorities.

A search was conducted in the area for two hours. Booker was not located.

A metal spoon with a substance on it that Austin claimed was ice cream, but actually tested positive for mephedrone, was found in the car along with a mason jar containing 8 grams of marijuana, a news release said.

Austin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana 20 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cathinone.

Deputies said Booker has been arrested in the past on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell.

“This is a poison peddler who has obviously learned nothing from his previous arrest,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “For whatever reason, he thought it was a better idea to fight our deputies and run. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured last night. If you know where he is, call us 386-313-4911. We need to get him off the streets and booked into the Green Roof Inn where he belongs.”

A warrant has been issued for Booker's arrest on charges of failure to obey a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

