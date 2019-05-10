5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand city officials said a section of International Speedway Boulevard was closed after a four-vehicle crash Thursday.

Investigators said crews were at the scene of International Speedway Boulevard and Jacobs Road.

Five people were injured, according to city officials.

The eastbound lanes at the intersection were closed earlier in the day.

At this time it is not known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

