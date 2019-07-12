Seminole County Commissioner suggests ban on single-use plastics

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - From his office near Cranes Roost Park, Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine detailed why he wants Seminole County to ban single-use plastics at its county-run facilities.

"A lot of cities have done this already, very few counties have taken that step," he said. "Government should be an example of what is right."

Single-use plastics include cups, straws, boxes and plastic stirrers.

The announcement comes two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have stopped cities and counties from banning plastic straws until 2024. It was DeSantis' first veto since being sworn in.

"It's symbolic, it's showing it can be done, we're not telling other private businesses to do it," Constantine said.

The commissioner told News 6 it's too early to tell if his proposal would affect vendors on county property in addition county-run facilities. Facilities that would be impacted by the proposal include Seminole County Softball Complex, Sanlando Park, Red Bug Park Lake, Seminole County Sports Complex, Sylvan Lake Park, Geneva Wilderness Area, Moore Station Road Fields, Lake Mills Park, Mullet Lake Park, Wilson's Landing Park and Greenwood Lakes Park.

This comes just one month after Orlando became the first city in Florida to ban plastic bags, straws and plastic foam at its city run facilities such as the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium. That policy takes effect in October.

Disney announced last year they would phase out single use straws and plastic stirrers, adding their names to a list of companies including Starbucks, SeaWorld and McDonalds.

A recent United Nations study suggested that by 2050, oceans could have more plastic than fish.

There has not been a date set for when a report could be brought before commissioners or when the item could come up for a vote.

