Seminole County man accused of killing family files motion to suppress evidence

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man accused of killing his parents and his brother filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case.

The motion said investigators found evidence because of an unlawful entry in the search of Grant Amato's home in the 2100 block of Sultan Circle in Chuluota.

Amato is accused of killing his parents, Chad Amato, 59, and Margaret Amato, 61, and his brother, Cody Amato, 31, on Jan. 25. Officials say before the slayings, Grant Amato fought with his father because he'd stolen $200,000 from his family and wired it to a Bulgarian cam girl with whom he'd had an online relationship.

The motion said a deputy found evidence on Jan. 25 during an unlawful search.

