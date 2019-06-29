Seminole County posts alert over confusing voter registration letters

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A new warning is being sent in Seminole County to check your voter registration ahead of the 2020 elections.

County officials said confusing letters are showing up in people’s mailboxes.

People who are already registered to vote said they were mailed applications.

The Seminole County Board of Elections shared photos of official election mail, and you can see the examples at this link.

Recently, some Seminole County residents received voter registration applications from third party groups VPC and CVI (not from our office). As always, if you are unsure if a document was sent from our office, verify your mail piece at https://t.co/SQbgQX4Fqf #voteseminole pic.twitter.com/XBHOyRWHVk — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) June 28, 2019

The Florida Department of State offers a search engine so you can check your voter registration status in the state.

CHECK FLORIDA VOTER STATUS HERE

The search engine will ask for your first name, last name and birthdate.

Once you press submit, it will show your party affiliation and polling location.



