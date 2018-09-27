Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man's death Thursday is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead in an Altamonte Springs home, officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded at 1:15 p.m. to a call for possible shots fired at a home in the 100 block of Florence Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man inside the home who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials said they will release the victim's name and age after his relatives have been notified.

No further information was available.

Investigators are interviewing people with possible information about the crime. Anyone with information about the homicide or the suspect is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or to anonymously call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.