Seminole Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel named secretary of state

TALLAHASSE, Fla. - Florida's governor-elect Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Seminole County's supervisor of elections will be Florida's secretary of state in the new administration.

A news release from DeSantis' office named Michael Ertel as the new secretary of state. Ertel has served as Seminole County's supervisor of elections for 13 years. He's been re-elected four times.

In the release, DeSantis extolled Ertel's expertise.

"As Supervisor of Elections in Seminole County – where he has been elected by the voters four times – Mike has proven that he is vastly qualified to lead the state’s elections efforts as Secretary of State, and will strive to ensure that Florida voters are confident that elections continue to be fair and accurate,” DeSantis said.

Ertel is a "highly sought out expert" on elections issues, according to the release. He's testified in front of a U.S. Senate subcommittee, as well as for other state and national legislators. He's also spoken on many national boards about election law and military rights.

Before Ertel became supervisor of elections, he served in the U.S. Army and worked as a writer and journalist. He also worked as a public information officer for both the Seminole County government and Visit Florida.

DeSantis said Ertel will work to preserve Florida's heritage, maintain an "open government" by making public records accessible and create grant programs that will benefit businesses.

“I look forward to Mike bringing not only his elections expertise to Florida voters, but his steady leadership to the Department of State, as it seeks to improve the quality of life for all Floridians," DeSantis said.

The new administration is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 8.

