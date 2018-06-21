Seminole deputy reunites with 3-year-old girl he found unresponsive in car

SANFORD, Fla. - A deputy who saved a 3-year-old girl he found unresponsive in a car Sunday night was reunited with her this week.

Today Deputy Bill Dunn reunited with this precious three-year-old girl he found unresponsive in a car Sunday. He pulled her out, put her under air conditioning in his cruiser, and rushed her to the hospital. We’re so glad she’s made a full recovery. Well done, Dunn! #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/1hxU6sdME3

— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 20, 2018 " target="_blank">Seminole County Sheriff's Office tweeted a picture Wednesday afternoon of the girl hugging Deputy Bill Dunn, who rescued her after she was left in a hot car for hours, officials said.

According to the tweet, Dunn pulled her out of the car right away, put her under the air conditioning vent in his cruiser to help cool her off and rushed her to the hospital to be treated.

The Sheriff's Office said the girl, who looked healthy as she hugged her hero, has already made a full recovery. Dunn was complimented for a job well done.

[PREVIOUS: Mom makes liquor store run, leaves child in hot car overnight, deputies say | 911: Mom who left toddler in car overnight said child was kidnapped]

Many Twitter users seemed to be happy about the good news, as the tweet was retweeted more than 65 times and liked almost 330 times.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the apartment where the girl was found in unincorporated Sanford around noon Sunday after her mother reported the girl and her vehicle missing.

When they arrived at the complex, deputies found the girl in the car, which was not running, and had the windows rolled up.

[RELATED: Here's how hot temperatures can get in your car]

Investigators later determined that her mother went to the liquor store with her three children Saturday night and returned home around 11:15 p.m. She took the older two children inside and left the young girl in the car through the night, deputies said.

There was no evidence that the vehicle had been tampered with or stolen, the Sheriff's Office said.

The girl's mother was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, according to deputies.

