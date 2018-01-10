Seminole detectives hope to ID 20-year-old John Doe case with new technology

Detectives hope a new digital image created with facial recognition software will help identify the remains of a man found in Seminole County almost 20 years ago.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigators released a new digital image created with facial recognition software in an effort to help identify the remains of a man found almost 20 years ago.

John Doe's remains were found on Oct. 7, 1998 by workers clearing away brush in the woods near South Econ Circle in unincorporated Oviedo, Sheriff's Office officials said. Despite many attempts to learn the identity of John Doe, he has not been identified.

Investigators determined John Doe's bones had been in the woods for at least one year before they were discovered. His cause of death is unknown.

Sgt. Christie Register of the major crimes unit said it’s the best facial reconstruction she has ever seen.

“Getting something like this I had to take a second look," Register said of the image. “It looked just like a photograph.”

The reconstruction shows a white man between 20 and 40 years old with very short hair and noticeable dental issues. He is thought to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Clothing found near John Doe's remains offer some clues as to a possible lifestyle. Quicksilver, Instinct and Speedo brand clothing were found, all popular surf brand clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 1-800 423-TIPS (8477), or email investigator Jennifer Spears at jspears@seminolesheriff.org.

