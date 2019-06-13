Seminole County grand jury issues indictment in 1986 cold case homicide

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County grand jury issued an indictment in connection with the July 14, 1986 death of Eveline Aguilar.

Authorities have charged Danny Emitt, 50, with first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.

According to officials, Aguilar's body was found by a friend who discovered that the door of Auilar's San Jose appartment was open.

Officials said, Aguilar's body had been brutally and repeatedly stabbed to death, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

During the investigation deputies found that a pane of glass had been removed from a window, allowing it to be unlocked. Deputies also discovered palm prints on the window sill inside the apartment as well as seminal fluid.

Both pieces of evidence remained unidentified, until recently.

"In 1986, Emitt was not identified as a suspect and the case eventually went cold. As part of a recent review, investigators subjected evidence recovered in 1986 to advanced DNA testing. The results were compared to DNA profiles within a national data base and positively matched to Emitt," the state attorney's office said in a news release.

Authorities were also able to positively identify the palm print found on the window as belonging to Emitt.

"An arrest warrant was obtained by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Emitt was taken into custody in Knoxville, TN on May 22, 2019," the statement says.

He is currently being held with no bond pending extradition to Seminole County.

A grand jury heard testimony from a Seminole County criminal investigator before returning with the indictment.

If convicted, Emitt could face the death penalty, officials said. That decision is still under review.

Emitt will be arraigned when he returns to Seminole County, but no exact date has been set.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.