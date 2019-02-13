Seminole teacher read controversial book to elementary class, parents say

SANFORD, Fla. - A controversial book sparked an investigation at a Seminole County school after it was read to a group of first-graders.

Some parents said the teacher at Pine Crest Elementary School had no right to read comedian John Oliver's book, "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," to his students.

The alleged incident happened last month.

"I don't think it's on him to make that decision to read this type of book to my child," one parent said.

The book is a parody to Vice President Mike Pence's book, "A Day in the Life of the Vice President."

It's a creation made by Oliver's wife and daughter and is told in the view of the family's pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo.

Whether it's a children's book, as Oliver claims, is debatable, depending on who you ask.

"It's the same thing as them teaching sex ed in school," parent Ron Prieur said. "They still do that. So, what's the difference between that and a book?"

Oliver's book focuses on same-sex couples and acceptance, and makes a dig at Vice President Pence, whose views are known to be conservative.

Most books and texts read in schools are required to be on an approved reading list.

There's no word on why the book may have been chosen by the teacher, or if he ever brought it to the attention of staff before allegedly reading it to his students.

Seminole County school leaders released the following statement about the incident:

"The district is conducting an investigation into the matter. However, we're unable to comment during an ongoing investigation."

School leaders said the teacher in question does not have any prior violations or issues in his work history. The instructor remains in the classroom.

The investigation is expected to wrap up by the end of the week, officials said.

