Sen. Rick Scott demands answers on Epstein suicide

FLORIDA - After news broke of the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Sen. Rick Scott released the following statement, requiring the Federal Bureau of Prisons to provide answers on Epstein's death.

“The victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous actions deserved an opportunity for justice. Today, that opportunity was denied to them. The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims.”

Epstein hanged himself and his body was found this morning at Metropolitan Correctional Center at roughly 7:30 a.m.

Epstein pleaded not guilty in July after an indictment accused him of sex trafficking dozens of underage girls.

