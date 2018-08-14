Separated by sex: Parents surprised to learn about all girls, all boys school buses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother in Osceola County took her daughter to the bus stop Monday morning for the first day of school, only to discover moments later that the girl wasn't allowed on the bus.

"(My daughter came) back and says, 'Mom, the bus is only for the boys.' (And I said), 'What do you mean, it's only for the boys?'" Catherine Borrero said.

Borrero took her frustrations to her Facebook page after learning her daughter would have to wait for an all-girls school bus. At first, Borrero thought the situation boiled down to a misunderstanding, so she asked the bus driver what was going on.

"She's like, 'Well, we're separating the boys and the girls. Another bus is coming for the girls.' I (asked) him, 'What is this?'" Borrero said. "And he said, 'Oh, this is a new policy.' (And I said), 'New policy? I haven't gotten any information.'"

Borrero said she and her daughter had to wait another 15 to 20 minutes for the girls bus to arrive to take the child to Reedy Creek Elementary School.

Borrero said she never received any notice from Osceola County Public Schools and now she has to explain to her fourth-grader why she can't ride the bus with her friends.

"She's so young," Borrero said. "She's seeing this separation. She doesn't understand why her friend that has been riding with her for the past two years is now riding on a different bus."

After posting about the incident on social media, other parents in Borrero's comment section started speaking out about their concerns.

News 6 asked the school district for a comment, and officials sent a statement, saying: "​We don't have a policy but rather a practice. ... If the number of students at a bus stop exceeds the capacity of the bus, we divide it by male/female rather than alphabetically, as it is quicker for the driver to ensure that we know who is on which bus. This practice has been done for well over 10 years."

"(But) this is the first time in seven years," Borrero said. "Why are you doing this now, and (why) don't (you) solve the problem in another way?"

News 6 reached out to other surrounding school districts, including ones in Volusia, Flagler and Marion counties, and all said they do not have this type of practice in place.

