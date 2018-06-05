Fallen Flagler deputy's badge lost, found at Tennessee store

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Frank Celico died in the line of duty in 2011. Deputy Carmine Celico wears his badge in his brother's honor.



Carmine Celico said his brother was outgoing, fun and a pillar in his community.



In April, Celico sent the badge to a company in Lexington, Kentucky, to have it restored, but somewhere in the process the badge was lost.



The badge was eventually found in a bin at a store called High Five in Clarksville, Tennessee, where Nichole Eastman happened to be shopping.



"I was at an overstock warehouse that was having a sale," Eastman said.



She stumbled upon the bag that carried the badge and brought it home to her husband, who's a police sergeant in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.



"I knew he would know what to do with it because I knew it belonged to a department somewhere," she said.



Within a few days and a couple of phone calls, the badge was returned to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.



"I'm thankful for them," Celico said.



The Flagler County Sheriff's Office presented the couple on Tuesday with certificates of appreciation, Challenge Coins and a commemorative badge.



Eastman said she's just happy that she was at the right place at the right time.



"I know how thick the thin blue line is and how everyone treats each other as brothers and as family. And to lose one, it affects everybody," she said. "To be able to help them in the process and to help his brother in the process, it's just an amazing opportunity."



Celico said the badge will immediately be put back on his uniform.



"Obviously, the badge being sent out to get redone wasn't meant to be. Here it is, at least I'm thankful that I got the badge back and that's the way it's going to stay," he said.



The Sheriff's Office is still investigating how the badge was lost working with the Clarksville Police Department, where the badge was found, and UPS to try and figure out what went wrong.

