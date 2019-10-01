Sex dolls, hazing among new Florida laws now in effect

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several new laws went into effect Tuesday in Friday.

News 6 launched a Driving Change campaign that helped lead to a texting and driving law in Florida, making it a primary offense for drivers to type on their phones. Now, it is also against the law to simply hold a cellphone while driving through a school or construction zone.

Other new laws involve hazing, sex dolls and police dogs.

The hazing law targets anyone who plan acts of hazing or solicits others to engage in hazing.

The new law is a third-degree felony if the hazing results in a permanent injury.

The bill also provides immunity to people who call 911 or campus security to report the need for medical assistance during hazing incidents.

It comes after Andrew Coffey, a Florida State University fraternity pledge, died in 2017 after drinking a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon that had been taped to his hand.

Meanwhile, anyone who kills or causes great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses now faces a second-degree felony, up from a third-degree felony.

The news measure increases the amount of potential prison time from five years to 15 years.

Another new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor to sell, give away or show child-like sex dolls.

Lawmakers said the importation of sex dolls that resemble children has become increasingly prevalent.

For more information about new laws in Florida, visit myfloridahouse.gov.

