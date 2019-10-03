Sex offender accused of abusing juvenile in Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A registered sex offender from Maine is accused of abusing a girl in Central Florida on two occasions, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the juvenile victim reported the abuse Sept. 28. She said Wesley Allan Churchill, a registered sex offender, abused her once in Orange County and once in Osceola County, a news release said.

United States marshals arrested Churchill in Seminole County on Wednesday on a capital sexual battery charge. Authorities said they plan to file more charges.

Records show Churchill, 39, was convicted of gross sexual assault in Maine in 2004.

While deputies said they believe the most recent incidents were isolated, they're asking anyone with information about Churchill or similar cases to call them at 407-348-2222.

