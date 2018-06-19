Sheriff Mike Chitwood urges council to sever ties with county manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is urging council members to immediately sever ties with outgoing County Manager Jim Dinneen.

Last week, Dinneen announced his retirement after more than 12 years on the job. His contract calls for a six-month transition period.

While Dinneen oversaw economic development during his tenure and has left the county in a position to be debt-free, his office has faced public backlash in recent months.

"You have a county manager who operates in the dark," Chitwood said. "He has misled the community. He has misled the County Council."

In May, the chief medical examiner resigned after a month on the job, listing a number of problems in the office that she described as "potentially dangerous."

Since then, the Coalition of Volusia County First Responders has come forward, citing poor working conditions and low pay under Dinneen.

"Nobody in public safety is happy with his leadership. The infrastructure in this county is crumbling," Chitwood said.

Dinneen told the county he will remain in his position until January 11, 2019.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Volusia County Council will decide if Dinneen will remain in his position. Prior to that decision, the council will hear from Chitwood and others who have said the council should bring in an interim county manager immediately.

"He is resigning. Take the resignation and move forward," Chitwood said. "Make the resignation effective immediately, not six months from now."

Public comment for the meeting on Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.



