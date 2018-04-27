WATCH LIVE: Sheriff to give update on shooting deaths of Gilchrist County deputies

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. - Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz is expected to give an update Friday on the investigation into the shooting deaths of two sheriff's deputies last week, according to a news release.

Officials said the sheriff is expected to provide new details on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigation into the deaths of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, both of whom were gunned down in a restaurant last week.

The sheriff is expected to provide new details about the alleged shooter, although they cannot give a photo of the man or determine a clear motive for the shooting, the release said.

According to deputies, the suspect opened fire on the deputies while they were sitting at a table inside the restaurant before he fatally shot himself.

Deputies have not released much information as to what may have led up to the shooting.

Schultz will begin the press conference at 9 a.m. at the FDLE office in Alachua. The conference will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com.

