Undercover agent shoots man after drug deal at Longwood gas station, deputies say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - An undercover agent shot a man in a vehicle after a drug deal at a Longwood gas station Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a Chevron at the 2500 block of West State Road 434 before 2:30 p.m.

The man was shot after refusing to comply with the undercover agent's request to get out of a black SUV, according to authorities. Officials have not said if the man who was shot had a weapon.

[READ: Here's a look at the officer-involved shootings in Central Florida this year]

Deputies said the man was alert and conscious when first responders arrived. A woman who was in the SUV also suffered injuries, law enforcement officials said.

The undercover agent works for a drug task force that is part of a multi-agency operation in Seminole County.

The undercover agent has been placed on paid leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Man shot in a car at this Longwood gas station. Deputies say a woman was also hurt in the car, possibly grazed. I’m putting together the latest details for @news6wkmg at 4pm pic.twitter.com/sqpRpaarRf — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) May 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.